Giant panda cub Bao Bao celebrates first birthday

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China are holding a traditional Chinese ceremony for Bao Bao the panda's first birthday. This raw video shows the panda cub playing in her enclosure.
