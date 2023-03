Giannis Antetokounmpo and Calamos Investments partner up on sustainable investment fund NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is venturing off the court to launch the Calamos Antetokounmpo Sustainable Equity Fund, a suite of environmental, social and governance funds. The Milwaukee Bucks player and his investment partner, John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the venture and Giannis' basketball career.