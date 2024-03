“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" unites original stars with new generation The iconic Ghostbusters team reunites in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” blending the original cast with fresh talent. Paul Rudd and McKenna Grace join veterans like Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Dan Aykroyd, with Grace playing the granddaughter of Harold Ramis' character, Egon Spengler. They join “CBS Mornings” to talk about how the new film mixes nostalgia with new faces.