Ghislaine Maxwell jury could get case by end of day Monday The fate of Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite charged with recruiting and grooming young girls for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring, will soon be in a jury's hands. CBS News legal Analyst Rikki Klieman spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about what to expect from Monday's closing arguments, a very specific jury instruction that likely won't work in Maxwell's favor and whether it was a good idea for Maxwell to decline to testify.