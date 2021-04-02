Live

Andrew Getty’s grandson found dead in LA home

Authorities in Los Angeles say Andrew Getty, a grandson of oil magnate J. Paul Getty, was found dead at his home Tuesday. An unidentified woman has been detained as a person of interest in Getty’s death.
