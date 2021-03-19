Live

Watch CBSN Live

Get ready for a mobile phone kill switch

A wireless industry trade group says a free preloaded or downloaded anti-theft tool will be installed on phones sold in the US after July 2015, allowing the owner to disable the device remotely if it gets stolen. Bigad Shaban reports.
