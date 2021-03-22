Live

Germany, Argentina face off in World Cup final

Germany and Argentina are set to face off in Rio De Janeiro to decide the 2014 World Cup. Brendan Greeley, covering the event for Bloomberg Business Week, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” with a preview of the matchup.
