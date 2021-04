Black box reportedly reveals panic at cockpit door in Germanwings crash There are alarming new questions about the final minutes of Germanwings Flight 9525. Reports say one of the plane's two pilots apparently was locked out of the cockpit as the Airbus 320 descended. There were 150 deaths on Tuesday's flight from Spain to Germany when the jet crashed in the French Alps. Mark Phillips reports from near the crash site in Seyne-les-Alpes.