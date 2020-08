Germantown exorcism suspects charged with murder Maryland mother Zakieya Avery has been charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of her one-year-old son and two-year-old daughter, as well as attempted murder charges of two more of her children. Another woman, Monifa Sanford, was also charged. WUSA-9's Hank Silverberg reports on the bizarre series of events that prosecutors believe led up to the murders.