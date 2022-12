Analysts point to "candidate quality" as major factor in Warnock's Georgia Senate runoff win Democrats have added to their majority in the Senate after Sen. Raphael Warnock won reelection in Georgia's runoff election, defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News political contributor Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush, and CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, discuss the race and what both parties can learn.