Georgia Senate race could be headed for runoff election The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight, which means it could be heading for a runoff election in December. Polls show that the gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is also close. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.