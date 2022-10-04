Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies allegation he paid for an abortion Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican nominee for Senate, has denied an allegation made in a report by The Daily Beast that he paid for a woman he was dating to have an abortion back in 2009. Plus, in 2021, the National Archives warned attorneys for former President Donald Trump about missing White House documents. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, report on the latest.