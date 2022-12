Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker make final pitches to voters in Senate runoff Tuesday is Election Day in Georgia for the high-stakes U.S. Senate runoff. Polls show Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock locked in a tight race. More than 1.8 million voters have already cast their ballots. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to discuss.