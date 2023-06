Georgia secretary of state who Trump asked to "find" votes meeting with Jan. 6 investigators Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to speak with federal prosecutors Wednesday as the investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election intensifies. In January 2021, the former president pressured Raffensperger to "find" more votes to help reverse his loss in the election. CBS News reporter and producer Robert Legare has more.