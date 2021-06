Georgia secretary of state sees "absolutely no merit" in DOJ's lawsuit on voting rights A U.S. Supreme Court decision expected in an Arizona case this week could have major implications for a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over Georgia's elections law. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero to discuss why he believes the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit," and how to restore voter confidence in the system.