Georgia indicts Trump and 18 allies in election interference case A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has indicted former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his associates with election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The filing lists 41 total counts for 19 total defendants and the grand jury charges the defendants with "the offense of violation of the Georgia RICO Act for the said accused."