Georgia grand jury recommended indicting Lindsey Graham, several others A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, recommended indicting Sen. Lindsey Graham and several others in the 2020 election interference case that saw former President Donald Trump face charges last month, according to a report unsealed Friday. In total, the district attorney indicted 19 people, but the grand jury had recommended indicting 21 more. Nikole Killion has details.