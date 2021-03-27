Georgia faces backlash over controversial new voting law Several voting groups have filed federal lawsuits challenging Georgia's controversial new voting law. The state's Republican-controlled legislature passed the legislation, which was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday. Republicans say the law was needed for election security, but critics say it will muffle the state's growing Democratic vote. Stephen Fowler, a political reporter at Georgia Public Broadcasting, joined CBSN to discuss the controversial new law.