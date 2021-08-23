Local Matters: Georgia election officials begin process that could end with state taking control in Fulton County Fulton County, Georgia's most populous county, is now undergoing an election performance review. The process is allowed under the state's controversial new voting law and could result in the GOP-controlled legislature taking over the county's election process. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Georgia politics reporter Mark Niesse joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss how the review works and what impact it could have on future elections.