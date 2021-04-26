Live

Watch CBSN Live

George W. Bush inaugural address: Jan. 20, 2001

George W. Bush's 2001 swearing-in, included a Lincoln quote that foreshadowed some of what would come later that year: "Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves and, under the rule of a just God, cannot long retain it."
