George Santos assigned to 2 House committees: CBS News Flash Jan. 18, 2023 Embattled Republican Congressman George Santos has been assigned to two House despite growing calls for his resignation amid questions about his finances and background. The University of Texas at Dallas has joined a growing list of post-secondary schools in that state blocking access to TikTok on campus WiFi. And the world's oldest known person has died at 118. French nun Sister André-- passed away peacefully at her retirement home.