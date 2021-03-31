George Mendes shares his Portugal heritage on The Dish A close-knit Portuguese-American community influenced Mendes' cuisine throughout his award winning career. He trained with some of the world's culinary masters, before opening his own restaurant "Aldea" in 2009, and was named one of Food and Wine's best new chefs. Mendes has earned a Michelin star every year since, and recently released his first cookbook "My Portugal." He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his career and new book.