George Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, looks back 3 years after Floyd's murder On May 25, 2020, Minneapolis police stopped George Floyd and then-officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes, killing him. The incident, which was captured on cellphone video, sparked outrage and months of protests across the country and around the world. Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, joined CBS News to talk about his nephew, three years after his death.