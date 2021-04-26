Live

George and Barbara Bush's "amazing love" persists

George and Barbara Bush have been married for 72 years, their connection staying strong even as both were in the hospital together. "They truly are therapy for each other," a doctor said Monday. Scott Pelley reports.
