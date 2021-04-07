Live

Geno Smith "sucker punched" by teammate

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith will be out six to 10 weeks after being punched by a teammate. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joins CBSN's Anne Marie Green with the details on the locker room brawl.
