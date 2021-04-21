Live

Generic version of EpiPen to cost 50% less

The maker of EpiPen says it will release a generic version of the live-saving drug that will cost roughly half of the original price. WCBS medical correspondent Dr. Max Gomez joins CBSN to discuss the alternative option.
