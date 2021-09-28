Generals testify on Afghanistan withdrawal and Milley defends his calls with Chinese counterpart Testifying before members of Congress about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley also explained the circumstances surrounding his calls to his Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration. CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin joins "Red and Blue" host and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe with the details.