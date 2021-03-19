Live

Watch CBSN Live

GM CEO Mary Barra: "I am deeply sorry"

General Motors CEO Mary Barra blamed the "old" GM culture for not recalling faulty ignition switches and apologized to families who lost loved ones while testifying before Congress Tuesday. CBS News' Jeff Glor reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.