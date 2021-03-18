Live

GM CEO admits recall took too long

In her second apology in two days, GM CEO Mary Barra admitted the company took too long to issue a recall of cars with faulty ignition switches. Barra also named a 40-year veteran of GM to head up global vehicle safety. Jim Axelrod reports.
