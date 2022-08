Gen. David Petraeus on Afghanistan: We couldn't have won, but we could have managed the problem In a recent op-ed, retired general and former CIA director David Petraeus criticizes the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the way the situation was handled over the past 20 years. Petraeus, who commanded U.S. troops in Afghanistan, spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the lessons learned a year after the U.S. withdrawal.