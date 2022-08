Gen Z candidate Maxwell Frost wins Democratic House primary in Florida 25-year-old Maxwell Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District. If elected, he would fill the seat currently held by Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Senator Marco Rubio this November. Frost joined CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns on "Red and Blue" to talk about his campaign, energizing young voters, and the challenges ahead.