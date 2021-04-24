Live

Gearing up for Thanksgiving travel

Millions of Americans will be going over the river and through the woods for Thanksgiving this week. Jamie Yuccas has a look at what to expect for people taking planes, trains and automobiles to destinations to celebrate the holiday.
