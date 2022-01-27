Live

Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: U.S. economy grew 5.7% in 2021

A new report on GDP shows the U.S. economy grew 5.7% in 2021. This comes as Wall Street experiences another rollercoaster day. Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, joined CBS News to discuss the markets and the economy.
