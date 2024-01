Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens on eve of war's 100-day mark Sunday will mark 100 days since Hamas militants invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and sparking the Israel-Hamas war. More than 23,000 people have since died in Gaza, according to the region's Hamas-run health ministry. This week, Israel for the first time faced formal charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague. Charlie D'Agata has more.