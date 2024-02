Gazans sheltering in Rafah left with few options amid Israeli airstrikes Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah left dozens of people dead Saturday. The approximately 1.4 million Palestinians seeking shelter in Rafah have been told by Israel they can either move to another part of Rafah, go to Khan Yunis, which is still regularly bombed, or return to the north, which has been all but obliterated. Debora Patta reports.