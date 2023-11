Gaza hospital workers scrambling to save newborn babies Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said the health sector in Gaza was "in a state of complete collapse" on Monday, as three major hospitals, including the enclave's largest medical center, Al Shifa Hospital, all went "out of service." At Al Shifa, dozens of babies requiring intensive care were at grave risk after their incubators shut off due to lack of electricity, the ministry said. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.