Gaza facing major fuel shortage, U.N. says, as Israeli airstrikes intensify United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a humanitarian ceasefire to end the "epic suffering" in Gaza. Despite the appeal, Israel is continuing its bombing campaign of the Palestinian territory run by Hamas, and the prospect of an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza still looms. CBS News reporter Haley Ott has the latest on the Israeli military's operations and the U.N.'s warning about a fuel shortage in Gaza.