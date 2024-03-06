Watch CBS News

Gaza cease-fire talks end with no breakthrough

Negotiations for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended Tuesday without a breakthrough. President Biden said Israel had agreed to a deal and that it was now in the hands of Hamas. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more.
