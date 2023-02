Gayle King receives Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King was presented with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. During Tuesday's ceremony in Phoenix, Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr. said King’s “approach to covering important events and interviewing politicians, leaders, and celebrities is unparalleled.”