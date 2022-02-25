Gayle King previews new CBS Reports special "Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later" Gayle King shares an excerpt from her upcoming CBS Reports one-hour special, "Trayvon Martin: 10 Years Later." In this preview clip, Gayle interviews Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mom. Moments from the annual Peace Walk and Peace Talk in Trayvon's honor, and a conversation with some other mother's of the movement, who have lost their children to police or gun violence are also shown. CBS News Streaming Network and The Smithsonian Channel™ will present the special on Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. BET will air the special Monday, February 28 at 8:00 p.m., ET, and afterward, it will stream on Paramount+.