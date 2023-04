Gayle King and Dr. Jon LaPook raise awareness for importance of colonoscopy screenings "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King is raising awareness for a routine procedure that can save lives. King and Dr. Jon LaPook discuss the importance of colonoscopies, and we share a clip from King's new special with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman called "The Adventures of Adam and Gayle--Get a Colonoscopy."