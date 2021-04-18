Gawker CEO Nick Denton on feud with Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan verdict Co-founder and CEO of Gawker Media Nick Denton is in a public feud with Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel confirmed last week that he secretly spent about $10 million bankrolling lawsuits against Gawker in a dispute dating back to 2007, when the website outed him as a gay man. Among them is Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker for posting a sex tape of him. In his first interview since losing a $140 million settlement to Hogan, Denton joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the ongoing feud and responds to Thiel's accusations that Gawker is a "bully."