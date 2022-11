Gavin Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to Paul Pelosi attack California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused Fox News of "sowing the seeds, creating a culture and a climate" that led to the assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home. (Fox News did not respond to CBS News' request for comment by 5 p.m.) Newsom spoke to CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.