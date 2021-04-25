Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gatlinburg reopens after deadly wildfires

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the resort town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, reopened to the public after wildfires killed 14 people and injured more than 130 others. Manuel Bojorquez shows how the area is slowly recovering.
