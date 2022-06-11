CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
March For Our Lives protests return today amid recent mass shootings
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
2 teens dead after being pulled from the water in New York
Governors forming task force to address mass shootings
Palin runs against Santa, 46 others in special primary for House seat
"History is going to judge": Rep. Kinzinger on the Jan. 6 committee hearing
Uvalde schools top cop: I didn't know I was in charge at shooting scene
Women face another product shortage: Tampons
7 found dead in tourist area with messages written on corpses
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Gas prices reach unprecedented high prices
Gas prices in the nation are at a never-before-seen level and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS Mornings” to help make sense of the latest economic data.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On