Gas leak at LAX injures 4: CBS News Flash Nov. 1, 2022 A gas leak at Los Angeles International Airport injured four workers, one critically. Cardon dioxide was released from a utility room. It happened some 200 feet from a baggage area. New York City will now require most businesses to post salary ranges for open jobs. And Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed because of rain and will now be played Tuesday night. The series is tied at1 -1.