Gary Cohn on the "worst thing" that could come from reopening economy too quickly Gary Cohn, President Trump's former chief economic adviser, joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic for our series Financial Fallout. Cohn was president and COO of Goldman Sachs during the last recession, and says we need to "take our clues" from the way COVID-19 is spreading in order to safely and cautiously reopen the economy.