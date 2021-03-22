Live

Gap CEO raises minimum wage for employees

The battle over raising the minimum wage is being fought in Washington and across the country, but The Gap CEO Glenn Murphy is making his own move. Murphy talks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in his first television interview ever.
