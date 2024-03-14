Watch CBS News

Gangs maintain control of much of Haiti's capital

Three days after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation, gangs controlled 80% of the capital city of Port-au-Prince. It's believed there are several hundred Americans still in Haiti. Cristian Benavides has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.