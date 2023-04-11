Gang of Eight obtain documents found at Trump, Pence, Biden properties Lawmakers in the congressional group commonly referred to as the "Gang of Eight" have begun receiving documents recovered from the residences and offices of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio for months have been pressuring the administration for access. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined "Red and Blue" with more on that story and more on the leaked Pentagon documents.